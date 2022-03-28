STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscars 2022: Deaf drama 'CODA' wins Oscar for best picture

Published: 28th March 2022 09:32 AM

The cast and crew of 'CODA' accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles(Photo |AP)

The cast and crew of 'CODA' accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles(Photo |AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: "CODA," the heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family defying the odds, on Sunday won the top prize on Oscars night for best picture.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby -- who can hear -- as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate. Deaf actors feature in several lead roles.

It beat a crowded field that included "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" to take home the coveted prize from the 94th Academy Awards.

