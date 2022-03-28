STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

She bested Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") to win the prize.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the Oscars 2022(Photo | AP)

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the Oscars 2022(Photo | AP)

By AFP

UNITED STATES: Jessica Chastain on Sunday took home the Oscar for best actress, a reward for her remarkable physical transformation into a larger-than-life US televangelist in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Chastain, 45, won over Academy voters with a performance that saw her don complex prosthetics, wigs and layers of Tammy Faye Bakker's trademark heavy makeup every day on set in order to embody the late singer-turned-minister and LGBTQ activist.

She bested Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") to win the prize.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jessica Chastain Oscars 2022 Lost Daughter actress
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp