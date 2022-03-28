STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscars 2022: Oscars hold moment of silence for Ukraine

The message on the slides read, "We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders."

Published: 28th March 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Oscars will return to its traditional setting and also will not require in-person attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: At the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night, attendees expressed support for Ukraine by going silent for 30 seconds.

A tribute that started with words from the Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis ended with the Academy Awards fading to black about midway through the show, with a plea for anyone watching to do whatever possible to send help to those in the war-torn nation.

“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” read the screen. “While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more.”

The tribute ended with a display of the following: “We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”

Some arrived to the event wearing blue-and-gold ribbons, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Sean Penn had also campaigned for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — a former actor — to speak at the ceremony.

