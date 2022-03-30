STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin announce pregnancy 

Last year, Alec was accused of shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust".

Published: 30th March 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin are set to welcome their seventh child together.

Hilaria, 38, shared a video of the couple on Instagram breaking the news to their family.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.

We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise," she wrote.

Alec, 63, reshared his wife's post on his Instagram account.

The couple are already parents to Carmen (eight), Rafael (six), Leonardo (four), Romeo (three), 18-month-old Eduardo, and 13-month-old Maria, whom they welcomed via surrogate.

The "Baby Boss" star is also the father of Ireland Baldwin (25), a daughter with his first wife, actor Kim Basinger.

Last year, Alec was accused of shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust".

Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured on the set of the film when a live round was discharged from a revolver used as a prop by Alec.

The weapon had not been thoroughly checked for safety in advance.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, and the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

Production of "Rust" was suspended indefinitely.

Hilaria described her pregnancy, "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," she said, adding that she is back on social media after a hiatus of almost a month."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alec Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin Alec Hilaria Alec Baldwin pregnancy
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp