Academy begins disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for his behaviour at Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday began disciplinary proceedings against actor Will Smith for misbehaving at the 94th Academy Awards.

Published: 31st March 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Appears like Oscars 2022 slap controversy is not over yet. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday began disciplinary proceedings against actor Will Smith for misbehaving at the 94th Academy Awards held on Sunday.

For a recap, while presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

After the incident, Smith who was announced Best Actor at the Oscars, was asked to leave the show but refused to do so; The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The actor's actions were in violation of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, "including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the statement released after a Board of Governors meeting.

The statement revealed that Smith could face suspension, expulsion or other sanctions if the board chooses to take action at the next scheduled meeting on April 18.

Additionally, Smith will receive 15 days' notice of a vote as well as an opportunity to be heard by written response beforehand.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Academy.

The Academy also apologised directly to Rock in the statement, as well as nominees, guests and viewers. For the unversed, while accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in 'King Richard', Smith apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees, but did not mention Rock.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the officers of the organisation's Board of Governors had an emergency meeting a day later, and the full board met on Wednesday to discuss the incident.

One board of governor said there was broad support for Smith to be suspended or expelled from the Academy. "I think everyone unanimously feels what he did was out of control," the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"People want real consequence. Every member of every branch is reaching out to all their governors. It was an assault -- and not only a physical assault, but an assault on the community," told the source to The Hollywood Reporter.

The source added that "images of Smith and his family celebrating and dancing at the post-Oscar Vanity Fair party as if nothing had happened was an additional insult." Following a rage of backlash over social media, including from the Academy, Smith took to Instagram on Monday to apologise to Rock.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Rock declined to press charges against what happened at the Oscars 2022 ceremony.

