Actor Wendi McLendon joins Disney’s rom-com 'Prom Pact'

Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming romantic-comedy Prom Pact.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey

By Express News Service

Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming romantic-comedy Prom Pact. Headlined by Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim, the cast of the film also includes Margaret Cho, Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, David S Jung, and Blake Draper.

Written by Anthon Lombardo, the film has set Anya Adams as the director. Set at the height of prom season, the film follows high-school senior Mandy Coleman (Lee) and her best friend Ben (Manheim) who are surrounded by over-the-top 80s themed prom proposals.

Mandy, however, has her eyes set on her dream of going to Harvard. When she realises that her acceptance has been deferred, she now has to do something to get her off the waitlist, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

McLendon-Covey will play Alyssa, Mandy’s mother and the wife of Tom (Jung). Although she is proud of the person her daughter has become, she wishes that Mandy would take the time to her enjoy her time in high school. McLendon-Covey is best known for her role in Bridesmaids and for playing Beverly Goldberg in The Goldbergs.

