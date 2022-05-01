STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood actress Blake Lively to make directorial debut with 'Seconds'

The story follows Katie Clay, a head chef at the titular restaurant Seconds, who receives the power to fix her past mistakes by writing them down in her notebook, eating a mushroom and falling asleep.

Published: 01st May 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Blake Lively

Hollywood actress Blake Lively (Photo | AP)

Blake Lively will be directing a feature film for the first time with Seconds. She is famous for starring in Gossip Girl and films like The Shallows, she'll be behind the camera for a film for the first time with Seconds. Filmmaker Edgar Wright has adapted the screenplay for the film and is joining her as a producer.

Her first feature will come under the banner of Searchlight Pictures. Seconds is adapted from a graphic novel by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the creator of the classic Scott Pilgrim comics, which were then adapted by Wright into the 2010 smash hit film Scott Pilgrim vs the World.

The story follows Katie Clay, a head chef at the titular restaurant Seconds, who receives the power to fix her past mistakes by writing them down in her notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. She tries to use this new ability to make her deepest dreams come true, but in making her life better, she finds herself running away from the life she once led and desired.

Eventually, things get so out of control that the entirety of space and time is thrown off by Katie’s actions, threatening to destroy everything. The film is produced by Marc Platt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blake Lively The Shallows Gossip Girl Searchlight Pictures
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp