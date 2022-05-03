Harry Styles to drop 'Harry's House' with 'One Night Only in New York' concert

LOS ANGELES: Actor-singer Harry Styles has announced a special 'One Night Only in New York' concert, which will be held at UBS Arena on Long Island on May 20, for which all tickets will be available for $25 all-in, including taxes and fees, reports 'Variety'.
As per the announcement accessed by 'Variety', the show will celebrate his new album 'Harry's House' which drops that day, "and will see Harry performing songs from the album for the first time ever". Although Styles has never really come off the road, this show could be considered the first in the 'Harry's House' tour.
The European leg of the tour is set to begin on June 11 in Glasgow and will wrap up on July 31 in Portugal. After a three and a half month gap, he'll resume touring in the Americas in the fall, starting November 22 in Mexico and winding up for the year December 10 in Brazil, 'Variety' further stated.
Earlier, Styles had a headlining stint at Coachella which saw a turnout of more than 100,000 fans. "Styles' latest single, 'As It Was', also saw its first live performance, after which it was added to the rotation of influential Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7, proving it clearly made an impression on higher-ups at the iHeartMedia property."
