Jeff Daniels to star in Netflix series 'A Man in Full'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Jeff Daniels is set to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming series "A Man in Full", to be directed by Regina King.

According to Variety, the drama is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name.

In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalise on his fall from grace.

The show, written by David E Kelly, had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November last year.

Kelley will also serve as executive producer and showrunner on "A Man in Full".

King will direct the first three episodes in addition to executive producing via her Royal Ties production banner, which is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.