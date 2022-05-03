Jimmy Kimmel tests Covid positive, Mike Birbiglia to be fill-in host

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his social media to share the update with his followers, reports 'Variety'.

Taking to his Twitter Jimmy tweeted, "Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to). All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on."

He also added that by the time he recuperates, Mike Birbiglia will step in for him to keep the show audience engaged. "Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night", the tweet further read.

Mike Birbiglia responded with his own tweet, writing, "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends."

As per 'Variety', the news comes after several other late night hosts have tested positive for COVID. In recent months, Seth Myers, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon have all tested positive. Recently, on April 28, 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' cancelled several shows after Colbert tested positive.