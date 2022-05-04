STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage, Chris Rock says 'Was it Will Smith?'

Social media footage showed a man charging onto the stage and tackling Chappelle while he was performing.

Published: 04th May 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle (Photo | Netflix)

By Online Desk

U.S. comedian Dave Chappelle was reportedly tackled on stage during his show.

Chappelle was performing at 'Netflix is a Joke', an 11-day comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Social media footage showed a man charging onto the stage and tackling Chappelle while he was performing. The security personnel immediately dragged the comedian off the stage, the videos showed.

According to The Independent, “He was finishing up his performance when a man ran on-stage and lunged at him knocking him to the floor. Security and his entourage then cornered the man as Dave joked about him getting ‘stomped' backstage.”

Comedian Chris Rock came on to the stage afterwards and asked "Was that Will Smith?", in a dig at the actor after the Oscars incident, reported Daily Mail.

The onstage altercation came up a month after actor Will Smith created headlines by slapping comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, for which Smith was banned from the event for 10 years.

'Netflix is a Joke' held at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles also featured stars like Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogan and Bill Burr.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dave Chappelle Netflix is a Joke Chris Rock Will Smith
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp