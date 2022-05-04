Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage, Chris Rock says 'Was it Will Smith?'

By Online Desk

U.S. comedian Dave Chappelle was reportedly tackled on stage during his show.

Chappelle was performing at 'Netflix is a Joke', an 11-day comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Social media footage showed a man charging onto the stage and tackling Chappelle while he was performing. The security personnel immediately dragged the comedian off the stage, the videos showed.

According to The Independent, “He was finishing up his performance when a man ran on-stage and lunged at him knocking him to the floor. Security and his entourage then cornered the man as Dave joked about him getting ‘stomped' backstage.”

Comedian Chris Rock came on to the stage afterwards and asked "Was that Will Smith?", in a dig at the actor after the Oscars incident, reported Daily Mail.

The onstage altercation came up a month after actor Will Smith created headlines by slapping comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, for which Smith was banned from the event for 10 years.

'Netflix is a Joke' held at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles also featured stars like Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogan and Bill Burr.