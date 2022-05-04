Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin as director of 10th Fast and Furious 

By Express News Service

French director Louis Leterrier is likely to helm the new Fast & Furious sequel, Fast X. It may be noted that Justin Lin stepped down as director after a week of production last week. Leterrier is reportedly Universal’s choice to replace Lin, but the deal is yet to be signed because his schedule needs to be worked out.

Leterrier is a well-known director who has directed several popular films including The Transporter, The Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me. While, Lin had directed several of the franchise’s previous films including Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, and the recent F9.

Universal has declined to comment on the exact reason behind replacing directors of Fast X. They have only listed creative differences as the reason. Production of the film is currently taking place in London and Second Unit footage has yet to wrap, with Fast X currently set to be released on May 19, 2023.

Lin is still staying on the film as a producer, alongside Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. He co-wrote Fast X’s script with Dan Mazeau. The film will see Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron reprise their roles from previous instalments of the Fast & Furious franchise.