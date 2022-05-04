STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin as director of 10th Fast and Furious 

French director Louis Leterrier is likely to helm the new Fast & Furious sequel, Fast X.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

French director Louis Leterrier

French director Louis Leterrier

By Express News Service

French director Louis Leterrier is likely to helm the new Fast & Furious sequel, Fast X. It may be noted that Justin Lin stepped down as director after a week of production last week. Leterrier is reportedly Universal’s choice to replace Lin, but the deal is yet to be signed because his schedule needs to be worked out.

Leterrier is a well-known director who has directed several popular films including The Transporter, The Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me. While, Lin had directed several of the franchise’s previous films including Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, and the recent F9.

Universal has declined to comment on the exact reason behind replacing directors of Fast X. They have only listed creative differences as the reason. Production of the film is currently taking place in London and Second Unit footage has yet to wrap, with Fast X currently set to be released on May 19, 2023.

Lin is still staying on the film as a producer, alongside Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. He co-wrote Fast X’s script with Dan Mazeau. The film will see Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron reprise their roles from previous instalments of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Louis Leterrier Justin Lin Fast & Furious Vin Diesel
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp