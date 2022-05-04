STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Met Gala brings in a record USD 17.4 million

The gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, the 2021 version was held last September.

Published: 04th May 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was 'gilded glamour'. (L-R) Blake Lively, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kim Kardashian. (Photos | AP)

The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was 'gilded glamour'. (L-R) Blake Lively, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kim Kardashian. (Photos | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: All that "gilded glamour" brought in some real gold. This year's Met Gala earned a record USD 17.4 million, museum officials said. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion.

The gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, the 2021 version was held last September.

The two galas together brought in USD 33.7 million, the institute said on Tuesday. The theme of Monday's gala was "gilded glamour. " Monday's gala brought together about 400 guests " some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Met Gala Fundraiser Fashion Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp