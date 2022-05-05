STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau joins Jennifer Garner in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Coster-Waldau is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in the megahit series 'Game of Thrones', for which he earned Emmy nominations in both 2018 and 2019.

Published: 05th May 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones | IMDB

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones | IMDB

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be starring opposite actress Jennifer Garner in the limited series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'.

The series is based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name. It was previously announced that Angourie Rice will also star in the series, reports 'Variety'.

The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah's husband.

Coster-Waldau is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in the megahit series 'Game of Thrones', for which he earned Emmy nominations in both 2018 and 2019. On the film side, he recently co-wrote and starred in the drama 'Against the Ice', while he has previously starred in features such as 'Shot Caller', 'Gods of Egypt', 'A Thousand Times Good Night', and 'Oblivion'.

Dave is adapting her novel for the screen alongside her co-creator and husband Josh Singer, with both also serving as executive producers. Garner will executive produce in addition to starring.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Olivia Newman will direct and co-executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Jennifer Garner The Last Thing He Told Me
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp