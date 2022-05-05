STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Meg Ryan to star in and direct romantic comedy What Happens Later

After seven years since her directorial debut, Ithaca, actor-filmmaker Meg Ryan will return to direct and star in a romantic comedy titled What Happens Later.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan

By Express News Service

After seven years since her directorial debut, Ithaca, actor-filmmaker Meg Ryan will return to direct and star in a romantic comedy titled What Happens Later. The actor will star alongside David Duchovny in the film.

Based on the stage play Shooting Star by acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz, the film is described as an evolved and nostalgic take on the genre. The story centers around a couple that meets by chance for the first time decades after splitting up. Stranded in an airport for a night, they go over what could have been of their relationship if they had stuck together.

Dietz has also adapted the play to screen and co-wrote the script with Ryan and fellow playwright Kirk Lynn. Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams produce under their Bleecker Street banner with Laura D Smith and Kristin Mann from HanWay Films. Further details about the cast of the film will be revealed soon. The film is tentatively set for a release in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meg Ryan Romantic comedy What Happens Later Shooting Star
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp