Farhan Akhtar to appear in Marvel Studios series 'Ms Marvel'

The Disney+ show will be the first Hollywood project for Farhan Akhtar.

Published: 07th May 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will be making an appearance in "Ms Marvel", the first Muslim superhero series from Marvel Studios.

According to Deadline, the details of his character have been kept under wraps, even though it is said to be a guest appearance.

The Disney+ show will be the first Hollywood project for Akhtar, who is known for starring in hits like "Rock On!", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" and "Dil Dhadakne Do".

Akhtar has also directed critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films such as "Dil Chahta Hai", "Lakshya", "Don" and "Don 2".

"Ms Marvel", which comes from the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

"Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU).

"Yet Kamala feels she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like her idols," the official plotline read.

"Bad Boys for Life" helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like "The Walking Dead", have directed the episodes of the series.

Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy, serves as head writer on the project.

The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

"Ms Marvel" will premiere on June 8 on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, where it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

