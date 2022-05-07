STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jason Momoa to headline action-murder mystery 

Aquaman-star Jason Momoa will headline an action-murder mystery film, which is tentatively titled The Executioner. Warner Bro. Studios will produce the film.

Published: 07th May 2022

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The project has a script written by Kaz and Ryan Firpo. A director is yet to be finalised. Though plot details are currently under wraps, the film is said to be in the spirit of Knives Out meets The Lord of the Rings.

Aquaman producer Peter Safran will also produce The Executioner. Warner Bros EVP Jesse Ehrman will speerhead the production.

Meanwhile, Momoa will be seen next in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for release on March 17, 2023, and is currently working on Fast and Furious 10. The actor will also headline a limited series titled Chief of War and a Minecraft live-action film.

