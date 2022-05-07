Suicide Squad director David Ayer to direct Jason Statham in action movie

By Express News Service

An action movie titled The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham has been in development and now the Miramax project has added Suicide Squad director David Ayer to direct the film. Miramax will present the project at the upcoming Cannes market.

With a spec script by Kurt Wimmer, the action-thriller is said to be steeped in the mythology of beekeeping. The film will follow a man’s personal journey of vengeance which takes on national stakes.

Miramax and Statham have previously collaborated on Wrath Of Man and Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, both directed by Guy Ritchie.

Statham will also produce The Beekeeper along with Wimmer, Bill Block for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios. Ayer is best known for directing movies including End Of Watch, Fury, Bright, and Suicide Squad.