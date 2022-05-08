STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
James Gunn wraps up 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3', teases appearance of 'unannounced actor'

James Gunn also announced that the filming for the third (and final) instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series has come to an end.

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Writer and director James Gunn had announced the wrap on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' on May 7.

According to People, James Gunn announced that the filming for the third (and final) instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series has come to an end.

The photo shows Gunn, 55, sitting next to the cast members of the 'Marvel' movie, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Gunn's brother Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista.

Gunn wrote in the caption, "And that's a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy." "I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade," added the director.

James also teased, "And yes Zoe (Saldana) was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!"

The first two films in the series Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) have generated total revenues of over USD 1.6 billion worldwide. The final instalment of the franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will premiere on May 5, 2023. 

