'Doctor Strange 2' becomes fourth biggest opening weekend for Hollywood film in India

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a little behind last year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Published: 09th May 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the film

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the film

By IANS

MUMBAI: British star Benedict Cumberbatch's latest release 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is the fourth biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India as it has collected a whopping Rs 27.5 crore at the box office in the country.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a little behind last year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Overall, the opening is the fourth best among Hollywood films such as Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter. He wrote: ""#DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1- 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India *Day 1* biz [2019] #AvengersEndgame: Rs 53.10 cr [2021] #SpiderMan: Rs 32.67 cr [2018]#AvengersInfinityWar: Rs 31.30 cr, Rs [2022] #DoctorStrange: Rs 27.50 cr #India biz. All versions. Total - Rs. 95 crores"

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange. It is the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

