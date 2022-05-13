Ali Fazal starts prepping for Mirzapur Season 3

By Express News Service

Actor Ali Fazal took to Instagram on Friday to tease fans with news of Mirzapur Season 3. Ali posted a monochrome picture of his character from the series Guddu Pandit, where he can be seen sitting in a dilapidated room, with a gun in hand, staring into the camera.

“And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on..laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN .. apne aap,” he captioned the post.

The third season of the show was recently announced by Amazon Prime Video but no release date has been revealed. The crime-thriller’s first season aired in 2018 and the second in 2020.

Mirzapur is a crime show set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh. It’s a story of musclemen, politicians and their power tussle.