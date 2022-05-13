STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Richard Linklater, Glen Powell team up for action-comedy 

Hollywood filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Glen Powell will collaborate again for an action-comedy feature titled Hitman.

Richard Linklater

By Express News Service

Hollywood filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Glen Powell will collaborate again for an action-comedy feature titled Hitman. The duo had previously collaborated for the animated film Apollo 10 1/2 and Everybody Wants Some.

Linklater, who has co-written the script along with Powell, will helm the film. The film is based on journalist Skip Hollandsworth’s 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article that narrated the fascinating story of hitman Gary Johnson, a staff investigator at the Harris County district attorney’s office, who plays the role of a hitman for the police requiring help to catch individuals ordering a hit.

Powell will star as the undercover cop who is masquerading as the in-demand hitman, until one day when he breaks protocol to help a desperate woman (Adria Arjona) trying to escape an abusive boyfriend.
Hitman will be produced by Linklater, Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures; Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films; and Powell under his production banner BarnStorm Productions.
Meanwhile, Powell is currently awaiting the release of Top Gun: Maverick, and will also be seen in Devotion.
 

