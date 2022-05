By Express News Service

Mads Mikkelsen is set to star in the action spy thriller The Black Kaiser, directed by Jonas Akerlund.

Written by Mikkelsen and Jayson Rothwell, the film is based on the Dark Horse graphic novel Polar by Victor Santos.

It is about how Black Kaiser, the world’s most lethal hitman, uncovers a deadly conspiracy protecting a powerful syndicate of killers, and becomes their number one target.