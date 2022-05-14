STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stephanie Beatriz boards Anthony Mackie-led 'Twisted Metal' series

Published: 14th May 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

US actress Stephanie Beatriz (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz will feature with actor Anthony Mackie in the series adaptation of "Twisted Metal" video game.

The project, which received a series order from American streamer Peacock, comes from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the series, Mackie will portray John Doe, a milkman with no memory of his past who's offered a chance at a better life - if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Beatriz will star as Quiet, a ferocious, bad-ass car thief who acts purely on instinct.

"Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet wishes to find her place in this dark, chaotic world.

But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe," the character description read.

"Twisted Metal" is based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce the series alongside Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

PlayStation Productions and Universal Television are also attached to the co-production.

