Elizabeth Olsen recalls acting alone in most of the time in Marvel movies

Elizabeth revealed she never actually got to meet the majority of the people in the movie, as filming involved a lot of solo acting.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen (File photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Elizabeth Olsen says making Marvel movies involves a lot of acting on your own.

The actress, who plays Wanda Maximoff also known as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise, most recently reprised her role for 'Doctor Strange' sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', reports aceshowbiz.com.

But despite the film's star-studded cast made up of Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez, Elizabeth revealed she never actually got to meet the majority of the people in the movie, as filming involved a lot of solo acting.

Speaking to Collider, Olsen said, "I never met lots of people in the movie. Also, we were acting with ourselves as well. There's a lot of acting with an imagination that we get to do, which is a challenge and a joy. There's part of it that feels really imaginative and childlike that we get to do."

"Also, this script was always a moving object. It was never something that was set in stone. I wasn't surprised when they were doing the reshoots. I knew that the reshoots didn't affect my arc so much. When it did affect me, I just did voiceover work for it," she continued.

The sequel, directed by Sam Raimi, carries on the story of world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch), whose life changed forever following a near fatal car accident where he lost the use of his hands.

In his quest to regain their function he obtained mystical powers that turned him into a superhero. The second movie sees Strange cast a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse which poses a threat so great to humanity that not even the combined forces of Strange and Wanda can fight them off.

