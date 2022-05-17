STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mike Tyson joins thriller 'Black Flies' 

He will play the men's superior officer in the movie, to be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire.

Published: 17th May 2022

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Boxing legend Mike Tyson has booked his next acting job in "Black Flies", a thriller drama based on Shannon Burke's novel of the same name.

Tyson's previous film credits include "The Hangover" franchise, in which he most famously played a fictionalised version of himself, and "Ip Man 3". He will play the men's superior officer in the movie, to be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire.

Tyson, who will next be seen in the pan India film "Liger", joins previously announced cast members Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the project which revolves around lifesaving paramedics and the toll the job takes on them.

Sheridan will essay the role of an idealistic young man who is prepping for medical school and gets a street-side view of things when he drives an ambulance alongside a grizzled veteran (Penn) who is considered to be one of the city's best emergency medics.

Burke, Ben Mac Brown, and Ryan King wrote the script for "Black Flies". The film is being produced under the Sculptor Media banner alongside Force Majeure, James Masciello's creative producing arm, and Projected Picture Works. Shooting is underway in New York City.

