STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Black Mirror set to return as an anthology series

A source close to the production told Variety that the latest season is more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film. 

Published: 18th May 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Three years after Season 5 of the dystopian drama premiered on Netflix in June 2019, as per sources, a new anthology series of Black Mirror is shaping up and is in development at Netflix, which was recently rocked by subscriber loss.

While details about specific stories are being kept under wraps, Variety said that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5, which comprised just three starring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus.

A source close to the production told Variety that the latest season is more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film.  This is, of course, in line with recent seasons of Black Mirror, for which episodes usually exceeded 60 minutes and had incredibly high production values.

The new season of Black Mirror is the first to emerge since creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company House of Tomorrow, which was backed by 
Endemol Shine Group, in January 2020. It wasn’t long before the pair set up shop under the new production banner Broke and Bones, and Netflix quickly invested in the company through a mega-deal 
in which it acquired parts of the business over five years, for a sum that could reach $100 million.

After the exit of Brooker and Jones from House of Tomorrow, the rights of the hit dystopian drama show stayed with parent company Endemol Shine Group, which was ultimately acquired by Banijay Group in the summer of 2020. That arrangement effectively prevented Brooker and Jones from producing any more seasons for Netflix until a deal was hammered out with Banijay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Black Mirror
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp