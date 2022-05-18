STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Predator prequel Prey to release on Hulu on August 5

20th Century Studios’ upcoming Predator prequel, Prey has got its official release date. The film which has skipped its theatrical release will stream exclusively on Hulu, on  August 5.

Published: 18th May 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

20th Century Studios’ upcoming Predator prequel, Prey has got its official release date. The film which has skipped its theatrical release will stream exclusively on Hulu, on  August 5.

The film will be released by Star+, and by Disney+ in all other territories. Prey is set three hundred years before the rest of the Predator films, in the Native American Comanche Nation, and features a cast of almost entirely Native and First Native actors, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey tells the story of a young, trained warrior who goes to any extent to protect her camp. She decides to hunt an unknown enemy that has been targeting her camp. Soon, it is exposed that the enemy is actually the extraterrestrial being that is known as the Predator. The film has been teased as depicting the first time a Predator visited Earth.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a script by Patrick Aison. Trachtenberg is known for helming the film 10 Cloverfield Lane, and select episodes of The Boys and Black Mirror. Aison has written for the shows Wayward Pines, The Kingdom, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, but Prey is the first script he has penned for a feature film.

Prey is produced by Jhane Meyers and John Davis and  Prey will serve as the fifth film in the long-running Predator franchise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Predator prequel Prey Disney+ Hulu
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp