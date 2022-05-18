Predator prequel Prey to release on Hulu on August 5

By Express News Service

20th Century Studios’ upcoming Predator prequel, Prey has got its official release date. The film which has skipped its theatrical release will stream exclusively on Hulu, on August 5.

The film will be released by Star+, and by Disney+ in all other territories. Prey is set three hundred years before the rest of the Predator films, in the Native American Comanche Nation, and features a cast of almost entirely Native and First Native actors, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey tells the story of a young, trained warrior who goes to any extent to protect her camp. She decides to hunt an unknown enemy that has been targeting her camp. Soon, it is exposed that the enemy is actually the extraterrestrial being that is known as the Predator. The film has been teased as depicting the first time a Predator visited Earth.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a script by Patrick Aison. Trachtenberg is known for helming the film 10 Cloverfield Lane, and select episodes of The Boys and Black Mirror. Aison has written for the shows Wayward Pines, The Kingdom, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, but Prey is the first script he has penned for a feature film.

Prey is produced by Jhane Meyers and John Davis and Prey will serve as the fifth film in the long-running Predator franchise.