Channing Tatum to star in film adaptation of his children's book

Channing will release a second children's book, 'The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan', on May 31, with a third also on the way.

Published: 19th May 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor-producer Channing Tatum, who was recently seen in 'Dog', is set to produce and star in a film adaptation of his children's book 'The One and Only Sparkella' for MGM, reports Deadline.

Channing's first picture book, illustrated by Kim Barnes, was published by Feiwel & Friends in May last year. As per Deadline, it follows the story of a father who teaches his daughter Ella the importance of being herself, after she's made to feel like an outsider at school.

Channing will release a second children's book, 'The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan', on May 31, with a third also on the way.

While Deadline states that Channing will play Sparkella's father figure, it's not yet clear who will play Ella. Pamela Ribon is developing the screenplay for the live-action adaptation, which is yet to finalise a director.

Channing will produce the film under his Free Association banner, which has a first-look deal with MGM. Michael Parets, Peter Kiernan, Reid Carolin and Cody Carolin will also produce, with Parets overseeing the project for Free Association.

Channing recently played himself on Apple TV+'s series 'The Afterparty' and also starred in Paramount's comedy, 'The Lost City'.

He'll next be seen in Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut 'Pussy Island', as well as the third and final Magic Mike film, 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

