STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren join Yellowstone prequel series 1932

Hollywood veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have joined the cast of 1932, a prequel of the hit Western series Yellowstone.

Published: 19th May 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Hollywood veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have joined the cast of 1932, a prequel of the hit Western series Yellowstone.

Set in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe, 1932 will be a follow-up prequel to the recently released prequel series 1883.

Yellowstone follows the struggles of the Dutton family, led by the patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as they try to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

1883, which is headlined by Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the parent series.

1932 will follow the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yellowstone Harrison Ford Helen Mirren
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp