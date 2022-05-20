Maya Hawke joins mother Uma Thurman in 'The Kill Room'

By Express News Service

A dark comedy titled 'The Kill Room' was announced recently with Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello headlining it. Now, the project has added Thurman’s daughter and actor Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar (Goodfellas) and Larry Pine (Succession) to the film’s cast.

Written by Jonathan Jacobson and set to be directed by Nicol Paone, the story follows a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld. Details of the role Hawke, Mazar and Pine are set to play remain unknown at the moment.

The production of The Kill Room will begin this year in New Jersey and New York. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment, and William Rosenfeld of Such Content. Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael J. Rothstein, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, and Michael and Jackie Palkovicz.

Meanwhile, Hawke gearing up to return as Robin in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things. Mazar is best known for starring in Goodfellas, Malcolm X, and The Insider. Pine has been a regular in Wes Anderson films from The Royal Tenenbaums to Moonrise Kingdom.