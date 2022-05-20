New Rick and Morty anime series announced

Get schwifty, Rick and Morty fans as Adult Swim announced a new anime spin-off of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty. Adult Swim has roped in director Takashi Sano of Tower of God fame for the anime series, Rick and Morty: Anime, which will feature ten episodes, according to reports. Takashi Sano is not new to the world of Rick and Morty. He has already directed two anime shorts: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God. The shorts are huge hits.
