New Rick and Morty anime series announced

Get schwifty, Rick and Morty fans as Adult Swim announced a new anime spin-off of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty.

Published: 20th May 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

Get schwifty, Rick and Morty fans as Adult Swim announced a new anime spin-off of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty. Adult Swim has roped in director Takashi Sano of Tower of God fame for the anime series, Rick and Morty: Anime, which will feature ten episodes, according to reports. Takashi Sano is not new to the world of Rick and Morty. He has already directed two anime shorts: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God. The shorts are huge hits.

