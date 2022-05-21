STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ed Sheeran announces birth of second child with wife Cherry Seaborn

Published: 21st May 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second child together.

The British musician shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that he and his wife were "over the moon" after the birth of their daughter.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four," the 31-year-old singer wrote alongside a picture of baby socks.

The couple tied the knot in January 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

