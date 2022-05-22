STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pop icon Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos

Madonna was shocked to receive a notification saying she had violated community guidelines when attempting to go live on Instagram.

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:21 PM

Pop icon Madonna (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop icon Madonna was shocked to receive a notification saying she had "violated community guidelines" when attempting to go live on Instagram.

Speaking in a video depicting the incident posted to her main Instagram page, Madonna said: "Guys we're gonna go live. What the f***? We're blocked from Live? Ew, what's happening?"

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker went on to reference her frequent nude photos shared on the app and joked that at that moment she was fully clothed and was left "speechless" when issued with an on-screen warning from the Meta-owned app regarding nudity, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I've never worn so many clothes in my life. I'm speechless!"

Instagram issued a warning to the pop megastar which explained that she must "respect" others on the platform and warned her to always "follow the law".It read: "We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don't spam people or post nudity."

Back in November 2021, the 'Papa Don't Preach' crooner defiantly reposted images of herself posing suggestively on a bed after Instagram had taken them down "without warning" and was "astounded" that they had been removed because her nipple was on show.

At the time, she wrote: "I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple!"

