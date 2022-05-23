STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Women protesters storm Cannes premiere of 'Holy Spider' with smoke devices

Security seemed unfazed by the event, allowing the protesters to be filmed and photographed.

Published: 23rd May 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: A group of feminist protesters staged a dramatic scene at the Cannes Film Festival, releasing smoke from handheld devices and displaying a long banner for the global press at the premiere of Iranian film, 'Holy Spider'.

According to 'Variety', at the premiere of director Ali Abbasi's female-centred thriller, roughly 12 women in formal wear gathered on the famed stairs of the Palais with raised fists, filling the space with thick black smoke and holding a scroll with a list of 129 women's names. The list, according to the group, highlights "129 feminicides in France since the last Cannes festival".

Feminicide is the intentional killing of women because they are female, reports 'Variety'. Security seemed unfazed by the event, allowing the protesters to be filmed and photographed. One insider close to the production said the protest was not a coordinated stunt to promote the film, about a journalist who travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer murdering sex workers.

According to the website Challenges, the protest was instead tied to the documentary 'Riposte' screening in Cannes on Sunday, which is about feminist activists.

ALSO READ | Iranian film 'Holy Spider' stuns Cannes by showing nudity, sex strangling scenes

The protest happened before the cast and filmmakers of 'Holy Spider' arrived, said the source, who added that the caravan of vehicles carrying talent was stopped briefly on the Boulevard de la Croisette before arriving at the top of the red carpet.

The film is based on the grim true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, who believed he was on a holy mission to cleanse the streets of sin, according to the film's synopsis. Abbasi wrote the script with Afshin Kamran Bahrami. The film stars Zar Amir Ebrahimi and Mehdi Bajestani. This is the second feminist protest the Cannes Film Festival has seen so far.

On May 20, an activist attending the world premiere of George Miller's '3,000 Years of Longing' staged a protest against purported sexual violence from Russian forces against the women of Ukraine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cannes Film Festival Iranian film Holy Spider Protest Riposte Sex worker
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp