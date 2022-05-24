STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

John Travolta, Stephen Dorff join American Metal

Hollywood actors John Travolta and Stephen Dorff will star in an upcoming action thriller titled American Metal.

Published: 24th May 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor John Travolta

Hollywood actor John Travolta (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Hollywood actors John Travolta and Stephen Dorff will star in an upcoming action thriller titled American Metal. The film has been picked up by Saban Films in the Cannes market. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Nicholas Maggio, the film tells the story of a desperate and struggling family man who robs a pill mill. However, when the theft turns violent, he finds himself hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia.

The cast of the film also features Shiloh Fernandez, Ashley Benson, and Kevin Dillon. The filming was just wrapped in Georgia.American Metal is produced by 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large and Bernie Gewissler in association with Bondit Media Capital. The film is aiming for a release in 2023.

Travolta, best known for his feature credits like Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, and Get Shorty, recently won a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actor for the comedy Die Hart with Kevin Hart.

The actor previously teamed with Saban Films on I Am Wrath, Speed Kills and the upcoming Paradise City with Dorff and Bruce Willis. Dorff most recently starred in Old Henry alongside Tim Blake Nelson, and in Embattled. He is best known for his roles in Backbeat, Somewhere, Blade and Cecil B. Demented.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
American Metal Stephen Dorff
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp