John Travolta, Stephen Dorff join American Metal

Hollywood actors John Travolta and Stephen Dorff will star in an upcoming action thriller titled American Metal. The film has been picked up by Saban Films in the Cannes market. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Nicholas Maggio, the film tells the story of a desperate and struggling family man who robs a pill mill. However, when the theft turns violent, he finds himself hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia.

The cast of the film also features Shiloh Fernandez, Ashley Benson, and Kevin Dillon. The filming was just wrapped in Georgia.American Metal is produced by 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large and Bernie Gewissler in association with Bondit Media Capital. The film is aiming for a release in 2023.

Travolta, best known for his feature credits like Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, and Get Shorty, recently won a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actor for the comedy Die Hart with Kevin Hart.

The actor previously teamed with Saban Films on I Am Wrath, Speed Kills and the upcoming Paradise City with Dorff and Bruce Willis. Dorff most recently starred in Old Henry alongside Tim Blake Nelson, and in Embattled. He is best known for his roles in Backbeat, Somewhere, Blade and Cecil B. Demented.

