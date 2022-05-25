STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jessica, Peter Sarsgaard to headline feature film 'Memory'

Actors Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard will headline an upcoming feature film titled Memory.

Published: 25th May 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard

By Express News Service

Actors Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard will headline an upcoming feature film titled 'Memory'.

Directed by Michel Franco, the film is reported to revolve around a New York City staycation. The cast of the film also features Merritt Wever, Josh Charles, Elsie Fisher and Jessica Harper.

Memory is filmmaker Franco’s second America-set film after 2015’s Chronic. The filmmaker, whose other directorial credits include After Lucia, April’s Daughter, and Sundown, had won the Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for his 2020 feature film New Order.

Memory is produced by Teorema in collaboration with High Frequency Entertainment, and in association with Screen Capital/Screen One, Mubi, and Case Study Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Memory Jessica Chastain Peter Sarsgaard Michel Franco
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp