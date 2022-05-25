Jessica, Peter Sarsgaard to headline feature film 'Memory'

By Express News Service

Actors Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard will headline an upcoming feature film titled 'Memory'.

Directed by Michel Franco, the film is reported to revolve around a New York City staycation. The cast of the film also features Merritt Wever, Josh Charles, Elsie Fisher and Jessica Harper.

Memory is filmmaker Franco’s second America-set film after 2015’s Chronic. The filmmaker, whose other directorial credits include After Lucia, April’s Daughter, and Sundown, had won the Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for his 2020 feature film New Order.

Memory is produced by Teorema in collaboration with High Frequency Entertainment, and in association with Screen Capital/Screen One, Mubi, and Case Study Films.