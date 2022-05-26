STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School.

Published: 26th May 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”

The network re-aired the show's 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBS FBI Texas Robb Elementary School School Apple TV+ Cancelled
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp