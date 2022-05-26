STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rita Moreno to play Vin Diesel’s grandmother in Fast and Furious 10

Veteran Hollywood actor Rita Moreno has joined the cast of the upcoming tenth instalment of Fast and Furious.

Published: 26th May 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Hollywood actor Rita Moreno(Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Veteran Hollywood actor Rita Moreno has joined the cast of the upcoming tenth instalment of Fast and Furious. The film, titled Fast X, will have Moreno playing Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) grandmother.

The news was announced by Diesel through a video message in which he appeared along with Moreno and the Fast and Furious regular star Michelle Rodriguez. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I’m so blessed,” said Diesel.

Moreno said, “You know what, I think I was getting... I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? The answer is yes, I’ll do it. And yes, not only do it, but I’m tickled. I’m tickled to hell to do it. I’m so thrilled. It’s going to be such fun!”

Moreno will join fellow newcomers Brie Larson and Jason Mamoa in the cast of the film. Franchise regulars Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier, who replaced Justin Lin after the latter’s exit from the project just days into the shooting. The film is set to release on May 19, 2023.

