Samuel Jackson joins Chris Pratt in animated Garfield

Samuel L Jackson has joined Chris Pratt in the upcoming animated film Garfield. Pratt will voice the titular role in the film and Jackson will play Garfield’s father Vic.

Published: 26th May 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Samuel L Jackson has joined Chris Pratt in the upcoming animated film Garfield. Pratt will voice the titular role in the film and Jackson will play Garfield’s father Vic. This character has been created solely for the film. Garfield is directed by Mark Dindal who is known for helming Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little. The script of the film is penned by David Reynolds, who co-wrote Pixar classic Finding Nemo.

The upcoming film will be distributed globally by Sony Pictures with John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner producing the project. DNEG Animation will animate the project with DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and DNEG President Tom Jacomb serving as producers as well.

In addition to this, Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield, will also executive produce the film with Craig Sost and Amuse’s Bridget McMeel. Since its inception in 1978, the popularity of Garfield has risen exponentially and it is currently the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

