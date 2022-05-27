STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Downton Abbey film, with series’ characters, set to release in June 

The release date of the hit television series turned movie franchise — Downton Abbey: A New Era — was announced on May 26, Thursday.

Published: 27th May 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The release date of the hit television series turned movie franchise — Downton Abbey: A New Era — was announced on May 26, Thursday. The central plotline of the film revolves around the mystery of  Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. Speaking about the release of this film, director Simon Curtis said, “I’ve been very lucky in that some of the things I’d made in television, like David Copperfield and Cranford, meant I’d had experience working with a big ensemble cast. 

What’s intimidating about directing Downton, (which I’m sure all the previous directors have also felt), is that there’s no such thing as an easy scene in Downton.”He explained, “There might be as many as four mini-scenes within one bigger scene and four different clusters of conversations that all require coverage from different angles and that all takes time.

In this film, we had the usual ensemble of actors, then added in the crew and actors for the film within the film, plus our own crew and that amounted to over 50 setups for one particular dinner scene across three days. It was a relief to get to the end of that scene.”

The returning characters in Downton Abbey: A New Era include the Crawley sisters, Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), and Edith Pelham, now Marchioness of Hexham (Laura Carmichael), and marks the return of Lady Violet, played by Maggie Smith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Downton Abbey: A New Era Series Television series
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp