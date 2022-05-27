STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fox Star Studios rebrands to Star Studios

Star Studios logo.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fox Star Studios, one of India's leading movies studios, on Friday introduced a new visual identity and announced that the company has rebranded to Star Studios.

With this brand refresh, Star Studios plans to present universal story themes with iconic characters and new-age cinematic spectacles backed by cutting-edge technology for theatrical releases as well as direct-to-digital, the company said in a release.

The studio said the aim is to bring genre-agnostic stories to global audiences starting with "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", "Babli Bouncer", "Gulmohar" and a remake of Malayalam film "Hridayam".

"With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate.

We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between.

"We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films.

We have already announced a few of these films, and in weeks and months we will be announcing many more films," Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said in a statement.

Under the name Fox Star Studios the banner has previously backed blockbuster films like "M.S.Dhoni "The Untold Story", "Sanju", "Neerja" and "Chhichhore".

