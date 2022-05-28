STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon Studios in talks to acquire British filmmaker Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn'

According to a media report, the studio is in active discussions with production banner MRC for the project, which will begin shooting in the UK later this year.

Published: 28th May 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Emerald Fennell

Hollywood actress Emerald Fennell (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon Studios is in negotiations to buy the rights for British actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell's next feature film "Saltburn". According to Deadline, the studio is in active discussions with production banner MRC for the project, which will begin shooting in the UK later this year.

Fennell, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for her directorial debut "Promising Young Woman", will write and direct the new film, led by Rosamund Pike. Though details about the project are scarce, the film will explore a "story of obsession".

"Eternals" actor Barry Keoghan and "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi will also feature in the movie, which will be produced by Fennell and LuckyChap Entertainment's Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie.

As an actor, Fennell recently joined the cast of Warner Bros' "Barbie", which has been shooting in the UK. She earlier starred in films like "The Danish Girl" and "Anna Karenina" as well as the Netflix show "The Crown".

