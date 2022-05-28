STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cannes to wrap with presentation of Palme d'Or on Saturday

The closing ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT and concludes roughly an hour later. Outside of France, it will be streamed live by Brut.

Published: 28th May 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

CANNES: The 75th Cannes Film Festival wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and other awards selected by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

The closing ceremony brings to a close a Cannes that has attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza which was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year’s festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.

The closing ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT and concludes roughly an hour later. Outside of France, it will be streamed live by Brut.

But what’s going to win? The Palme, one of the film’s most prestigious awards, is famously impossible to handicap — through bookies still try their best. It hinges entirely on the deliberations of the jury which take place in private. Last year, the French body horror thriller “Titane” took the prize, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes — “Elvis,”“Top Gun: Maverick,”“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — played outside Cannes’ competition lineup of 21 films.

Arguably — and there is always arguing at Cannes — among the best received films that could win the Palme are Lukas Dhont’s Belgian coming-of-age drama “Close,” Park Chan-wook’s twisty Korean neo-noir “Decision to Leave,” Cristian Mungiu's Romanian drama “R.M.N.," Ruben Ostlund's social satire “Triangle of Sadness” and James Gray’s semi-autobiographical '80s New York tale “Armageddon Time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
75th Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or Vincent Lindon Cannes Brut Live
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp