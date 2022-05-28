STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jodie Foster joins True Detective  S4 titled Night Country

The show will reportedly follow Foster’s character on a hunt to solve the case of six men, who vanished without a trace. Foster was last seen in The Mauritanian and has Nyad coming up.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Academy Award-winning actor Jodie Foster (File | AP)

Academy Award-winning actor Jodie Foster (File | AP)

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Jodie Foster will star in the fourth season of HBO’s hit series, True Detective. Titled True Detective: Night Country, the series marks the first major role in television for the Panic Room-star.

According to Deadline, Foster will be playing Detective Liz Danvers in the fourth season. She will also be serving as an executive producer on the show. It is written and directed by Issa Lopez with filmmaker Barry Jenkins attached as an executive producer. Lopez will be co-writing the show with Alan Page Arriaga, who has worked in Shining Girls.

The show will reportedly follow Foster’s character on a hunt to solve the case of six men, who vanished without a trace. Foster was last seen in The Mauritanian and has Nyad coming up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HBO Jodie Foster True Detective
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp