STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'They're incredible': Tesla CEO Elon Musk hopes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 'move on'

Tesla CEO and Amber Heard's ex-boyfriend took to Twitter, saying he hopes 'they move on' and that both the celebrities are 'incredible' at 'their best.'

Published: 28th May 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: With every passing day, the noise around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial is growing more than ever.

ALSO READ| Tesla won't manufacture in India, here's why

The recent development comes just the day before the jury is to begin deliberations in the defamation case. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Amber Heard's ex-boyfriend took to Twitter, saying he hopes 'they move on' and that both the celebrities are 'incredible' at 'their best.'

Responding to a tweet on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, Elon said, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

Elon Musk and Amber Heard had been in a brief relationship after the split from Johnny Depp. Musk and Heard split in 2017 after a year of dating. However, the couple rekindled their love in 2018 but gave up on each other after a few months.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk advises Jeff Bezos to party less, work more

On the contrary, the Pirates of the Caribbean Star had another version. He claimed in a lawsuit that Heard and Musk had begun dating "within a month after marriage" in February 2015.

In 2018, Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for her opinion piece in the Washington Post about her becoming a victim of domestic violence. Although she never mentioned Depp, the actor's lawyers claim it damaged his career and reputation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amber Heard Elon Musk Johnny Depp Amber Depp case Domestic Violence
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp