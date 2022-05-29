STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michelle Williams flaunts her baby bump at Cannes 2022

It will be the second child for Williams and Thomas Kail -- their son, Hart, was born in 2020. Williams has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams flaunts her baby bump at Cannes 2022. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CANNES: Actor Michelle Williams, who is currently expecting her third child, recently turned heads with her stunning presence at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The outing marked her baby bump debut after she revealed earlier this month that she was pregnant. She was seen dressed in a white and midnight blue lace long dress with embroidered top. Williams accessorised her outfit with a white gold and diamond ring and a beautiful necklace.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Williams expressed her happiness about becoming a mother for the third time.

"It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want, again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family," she said.

