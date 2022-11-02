Home Entertainment English

'Lucy' spin-off series in works with Morgan Freeman in talks

DogMan is the story of a child who, after life hasn’t given him a fair shake, finds hope through his love of dogs.

Published: 02nd November 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Morgan Freeman is in the final stages of negotiations to join the cast of the television series spinoff of Luc Besson’s 2014 science fiction film, Lucy. Details of the plot are being kept tight-lipped at the moment, but it is expected to follow on from the story that ended at the conclusion of the original. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are reportedly partnering to develop and produce the series.

The film saw Johansson play a woman who gained psychokinetic powers and skills after a drug got absorbed into her bloodstream. It’s expected that Freeman will reprise his role from the film, playing the character Professor Norman, a mentor of Lucy.

EuropaCorp has recently begun to pursue films and series that can be developed from its well-known intellectual properties and franchises, like The Transporter and Lucy. The company and Village Roadshow are both owned by the New York hedge fund Vine Alternative Investments. Lucy is the second series to be approved and greenlit by Vine for EuropaCorp after DogMan which stars Caleb Landry Jones, and was produced and written by Besson. DogMan is the story of a child who, after life hasn’t given him a fair shake, finds hope through his love of dogs.

Besson is a talented French film director, writer and producer whose best-known for Léon: The Professional, The Fifth Element, La Femme Nikita and Valerian, and the City of a Thousand Planets. He was nominated for a César Award for Léon. There is no further information on the Lucy spinoff yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morgan Freeman Luc Besson Lucy
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp