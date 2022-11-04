Warner Bros CEO expresses interest in continuing 'Harry Potter', 'Superman' franchise

By Express News Service

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery has expressed interest to extend the company's franchises by making more films, including that of the Harry Potter title. David has also dabbled in the idea to collaborate with the author of the book, JK Rowling.

"We’re going to focus on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of profits for Warner Bros. … over the past 25 years. If we can do something with J.K. on Harry Potter going forward.," Zaslav was quoted as saying The Hollywood Reporter.

It is to be noted that all eight Harry Potter films from the franchise were released by Warner Bros during the period between 2001-2011. The banner is also Rowling for the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is also set in the same Harry Potter universe. However, that did not yield as many returns as the Harry Potter films.

Meanwhile, recently actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the Harry Potter franchise had said that it is important to speak out against Rowling’s controversial opinions on the transgender community. While Rowling has strongly established her conservative thoughts on the community and has been branded as TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), Daniel had previously published an open letter stating that "Transgender women are women".

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)

