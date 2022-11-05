Ruby Rose joins Afghanistan war thriller 'Dirty Angels'

Home Entertainment English

Although it is set during the real-life events of the US' departure from the war-torn country, the story is completely fictional. Veteran action director Martin Campbell will direct.

Ruby Rose has joined the cast of Dirty Angels, a thriller set during the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. She will star alongside Eva Green. The film will follow a group of female soldiers who disguise themselves as medics during the messy 2021 withdrawal to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the forces of the Taliban.

Although it is set during the real-life events of the US’ departure from the war-torn country, the story is completely fictional. Veteran action director Martin Campbell will direct.

Model-turned-actor Rose gained global attention with a guest role on the third season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. She has also worked in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, The Meg, and John Wick: Chapter Two. She was also the lead on the CW superhero series Batwoman, but left after its first season. She recently starred in the Esports drama 1UP, and can next be seen in the Machine Gun Kelly-led drama Taurus.

Dirty Angels’ script is being written by Alissa Silverman. Producing are Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant and Millennium Media’s Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner.  Filming on Dirty Angels is scheduled to commence this December in Morocco and Millennium Media’s studios in Greece.

